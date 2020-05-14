We need to stand together and help each other: Katrina Kaif

“I am taking one day at a time,” says Katrina Kaif who confides that she has been missing being on a sets, “There are days when I miss being on a shoot. And yes sometimes I also get worried about what happens next .But the worry is much less because I understand the crisis the world is dealing with and the importance of defeating the pandemic.”

Katrina believes that people have different ways of dealing with the restlessness that has stemmed due to the lockdown, “I see this as a change. On a daily basis, I stay busy with the household chores. Other than that I workout and also watch something. I love reading and so I am doing that too. My work on my cosmetic range is still on, so I try and spend some time with the team. Apart from that I am also reading scripts, so there are ample things to keep me occupied,” she says.

Recently Kaif, donated an undisclosed amount and pledge her support to the PM-CARES Fund, the actor through her cosmetic brand has tied up with an NGO, De’haat Foundation, to provide daily essentials to a village in Maharashtra, “In these tough times, we all need to stand together and help each other. We chose Bhandara is because it is one of the districts which has not been reached out to, especially Pauni block, as the NGO is based out of there. The team took two weeks to find out people who are actually in need and discovered that some don’t have houses and live in huts and have no proper facilities or money to buy essential services. We got the necessary permissions and decided to help these people,” she explains.

Apart from supplying the daily essentials, the actor is also looking at providing employment to women. Kaif elaborates, “Through this initiative we have been providing food and proper sanitary facilities to the families of the daily wage workers. A team of eight people walks down seven hours daily to reach out to the people there; two people go to each house to distribute things. Along with this, the major focus is on women. We provide 10 meters of cloth to each woman so that they can make masks and sell on their own, we also buy it back from them at times. This not only gives them the opportunity to work, but also enables them to earn and stay physically and mentally fit during the lockdown,”