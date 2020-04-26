We needed a break, but not in this way: Rinku Rajguru

I have learnt to make pancakes at home and they turned out to be really well,” says Rinku Rajguru, who is loving being at home and spending time with her family. The actor who rose to fame with Marathi film Sairat (2016) says that she the lockdown has left her with a bittersweet feeling, “We needed a break but not in this way. As human beings, we should have realised where to pause. Hopefully, this incident will teach us to set our priorities right. Like, I have been drawing, reading, watching a lot of shows on OTT and even spending some quality time with my family something that I wouldn’t do otherwise,” she explains.

Rajguru marked her digital debut where she is seen playing a girl suffering with brain tumor and has limited days to survive. Talking about exploring the new platform he says, “This medium is really interesting. We can see how OTT is one of the biggest source of entertainment right now when all of us are in lockdown. Also, I feel it is a wonderful way of exploring a story. What drew me to this series is the fact that it is led by two female protagonists, something that is a rarity in today’s films.”

The actor will also be making her Hindi debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund. Sharing her experience of working with the superstar she says, “I wasn’t scared but happy when I saw him for the first time. He is so humble that he approached me and said, ‘You are Rinku from Sairat. I have seen your work and you were really good in the film.’ That broke the ice. It has been one of the biggest learning experiences from probably one of the best teachers. I have only worked in Marathi films so far so this was an interesting experience in a new language with new set of people.”