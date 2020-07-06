Sections
Home / Bollywood / We should be more considerate and kind towards each other: Aparshakti Khurana

We should be more considerate and kind towards each other: Aparshakti Khurana

The actor is in Chandigarh with his family and says that they still bond over food, movies and music

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 00:10 IST

By Nishad Neelambaran, HT Mumbai

Aparshakti Khurana (Photo: Khushbu Gulati)

Lockdown days have been the same for all of us. The initial days were exciting and I tried to acquire new skills. Became a chef one day and a fitness enthusiast on another. Later, I wanted our normal lives to resume,” says actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is currently in Chandigarh along with his family. Khurana says that they “still bond over food, movies and music”. “Since we have more time in our hands, we talk and share more stories and create more memories,” he shares.

The Stree (2018) actor admits that shoots, if they begin, will be more challenging due to less resources on sets. “People might have to fill in for other people, which means more hard work, more working hours. The work therefore will be more challenging. But I think we will all, on the other hand, be thrilled to be doing what we love,” he adds.  

According to the 32-year-old actor, the new normal on film sets “will be taking extra precautions”. He says, “I think, the new normal will be walking out of our homes with masks and sanitisers, going through temperature checks before entering the sets and following social distancing norms on sets. There will also be less workforce on the sets and I am really concerned about how will we shoot without physically touching each other.”

So, does he think actors will be a little sceptical initially? “I think yes. We might be a little sceptical doing scenes that demand us to be physically close to our co-stars. I hope it’s only for the first couple of months,” he shares. 



Ask him what are the changes he expects to see from his co-stars and filmmakers, and he says, “I think there are few changes we all must ensure as being part of the new normal. It is to take precautions, follow social distancing norms and be more considerate and kind towards each other because we are all going through a tough time. Looking out for each other to make each other comfortable and happy should be our first priority after such down days.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Delhi govt orders compulsory rapid antigen detection test for high-risk individuals
Jul 06, 2020 00:15 IST
State Covid-19 tally rises to 206,619; toll 8,822
Jul 06, 2020 00:14 IST
Constable hurt after car rams into him, driver booked
Jul 06, 2020 00:13 IST
Classify buildings on their use while levying development charges: HC
Jul 06, 2020 00:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.