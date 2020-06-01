Sections
We've abused Mother Nature for too long: Daisy Shah

We’ve abused Mother Nature for too long: Daisy Shah

In an interview with HT, Daisy reveals her lockdown routine and shines light on the environmental crises in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:50 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Actor Daisy Shah (Photo: Dabboo Ratnani)

Actor Daisy Shah, who’s quarantining herself at home in Mumbai, speaks for many when she says that she’s grown tired of watching films and TV shows online. The lockdown extensions, have somewhat paled the excitement that citizens had when it was announced for the first time. “Honestly speaking,” begins Daisy, adding, “I am so bored of watching stuff online that I have now started binge watching animated movies and Disney films. It has become a set routine now. Other than that, I do a lot of house chores every day.”

The actor adds that this was a much-needed break, not for humans, but for the planet. “Of course, it is extremely sad that a lot of people have lost their lives and loved ones because of this virus. I feel for them. But when we talk about Mother Nature, yes, this break was much needed because we were abusing our planet and how…” says the actor who was supposed to start shooting for her next project by now.

Weighing in on the OTT versus theatre debate, the Race 3 (2018) actor is of the opinion that it is completely the producer’s call when it comes to choosing the platform of the release. “I am nobody to decide that,” she says, adding, “At the end of the day, it is the producer’s call. If he thinks that he’s going to recover money by releasing the film on an OTT platform, and he does recover money, then it should be done.”

But what about the section that says films are only meant for theatres? “The section that has objections to this, I am quite sure that they, too, watch films online,” says Daisy, who feels that “it is all about hypocrisy”.



Ask her about her thoughts when it comes to resumption of work, and she believes that it is established that we will have to live with Covid-19, until we find a cure. “People have to be more cautious and more careful, we’ll have to take all the safety measures that’s being laid out,” she concludes.

