We’ve to go back to Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s shooting: Anees Bazmee

The Welcome director, who is stationed at his Lonavala home with family, says travelling to Uttar Pradesh’s capital would involve a lot of planning to ensure cast and crew member’s safety and well-being

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:20 IST

By Prashant Singh, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Anees Bazmee’s last film was Pagalpanti starring John Abraham and Ileana D’cruz

Before the lockdown came into force (around March-end), a number of Bollywood films were going full steam ahead. But then, Covid-19 brought everything to a screeching halt. One of the films that got stopped in it’s tracks is Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was being shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow. Now, although a number of filmmakers are trying to work out strategies vis-a-vis restarting shoot, there’s no clarity yet. The same holds true for BB2 makers as well.

 

“We have to go back to Lucknow itself for the film’s shooting, especially in order to maintain the continuity,” says director Anees Bazmee. “And travelling (to Lucknow) would involve a lot of planning as we have to ensure every cast and crew member’s safety and well-being. How it would happen? What precautionary measures have to be taken? And when would be the best period to go there and start work? All these things have to be minutely planned and worked out. Also, the entire unit -- including the actors -- has to be fully confident about it,” he says.

 



The Welcome Back director says he is in “constant touch with my producers (about restarting the shoot).” He adds: “But as of now, there’s no clarity on exactly when we will go on floors again. Unfortunately, the numbers of Coronavirus cases are increasing, so it’s difficult to chalk out an exact plan vis-a-vis restarting work. But we are hopeful and positive. So, let’s see,” says Bazmee, who is currently at his Lonavala home with family. “I don’t remember the last time I spent so much time with my family,” he says with a smile.

 

The Uttar Pradesh connect!

Last week, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Sanjay Mishra wrapped up a 15 day schedule of their film, Woh Teen Din, in Varanasi. Talks are that Randeep Hooda will soon head to Lucknow for his film, Mard’s shooting. Also, once the Coronavirus situation comes under control, Aanand L Rai as well as Kushan Nandy are likely to head towards Varanasi and Lucknow for their respective next films. While Rai’s film stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Nandy has Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead.

