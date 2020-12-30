Welcoming the newest addition: All the celebrity babies of 2020

A look at the ‘bumpy’ ride of celeb duos who embraced parenthood in 2020

This year, many celebrity couples — in both Bollywood and television — became parents including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Karanvir Bohra, Kalki Koechlin, Aftab Shivdasani, Sumeet Vyas, Natasa Stankovic, Amrita Rao. And then, there are many who announced the happy news of their pregnancy on social media and are set to welcome their babies in early 2021 such as actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Nakuul Mehta. We take a look at celebrities recently made headlines with the addition of new family members and baby announcements.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and businessman Raj Kundra welcomed the arrival of baby girl, Junior SSK in the house, Samisha Shetty Kundra on February 15th through surrogacy.

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg

Choosing water-birth delivery and a gender-neutral name for her first child, actor Kalki Koechlin gave birth to her daughter Sappho on February 7, with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul

Thrilled to introduce first-born to the world, actor-couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed their son, Ved on June 3. Sharing on Instagram, Vyas wrote, “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche...smothering the child every few minutes.”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Congratulations were in order for cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-wife, Natasa Stankovic their son, Agastya on July 30. Before finalising the name, Pandya introduced the baby as ‘Pandya Junior’. The couple had also hosted a baby shower and made the news public on May 31.

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra

The best things come in threes, and we are sure elated mumma-dadda to three, actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu couldn’t agree more. The couple welcomed their daughter, and third baby on December 20.The couple are parents to twin-daughters, Bella and Vienna.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal

Actor and television presenter, Mandira Bedi with husband Raj Kaushal adopted a 4-year-old little bundle of joy, Tara who became a part of the family on July 28. The pair has a 9-year-old son Vir.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol

Actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy, Veer on November 1.The couple announced the pregnancy news on Instagram in a post that said, ‘For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !!”

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj

Embracing first-time parenthood are actor Aftab Shivdasani and wife, Nin Dusanj, who took to social media to break the news of the birth of daughter Nevaeh, on August 1. In a post, Shivdasani wrote, “A little bit of heaven has been sent to Earth’... With God’s blessings, Nin Dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter... we are proud parents and a family of three now.”

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani

Actor Lisa Haydon welcomed her second baby boy, Leo with husband Dino Lalvani. On February 15, Haydon took to her Instagram handle and shared the happy news. The couple has three-year old son named Zack.

Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha

Actor Gaurav Chopraa announced the arrival of baby boy on social media. Born on September 14, new-father shared heartfelt post that stated, “Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar...”

ARRIVING SOON

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

On August 27, mom-to-be and actor Anushka Sharma and husband Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to social media to make the big announcement. The duo is set to welcome the little one in January 21. Also, Twitter India announced that the news of pregnancy shared by Virat Kohli on Twitter was the Most Liked Tweet in India for the year 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Eating for two is currently actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting her second child with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan in early 2021. The couple announced the news on social media in August and wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!”

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Getting ready for Reddy are actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, entrepreneur Rohit Reddy who revealed the big news through an adorable video sharing the relationship stages. The arrival of the baby is expected in February 2021.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

Ecstatic first-time parents, actor Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh made the news public through a series of maternity shoot. Parekh shared the pictures and captioned, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all 😋 we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait!”.