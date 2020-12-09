Sections
Were Ranbir Kapoor’s latest pictures taken inside Alia Bhatt’s new house? Fans discover clues

Eagle-eyed fans are sure that Ranbir Kapoor’s latest pictures were taken inside his girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s recently purchased house. See the pictures, and the house’s interiors here.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ranbir Kapoor poses for photographs, but all the attention went to the wall behind them.

Eagle-eyed fans are wondering if new pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, posted on social media, were taken in his girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s recently purchased house. They spotted pictures of Alia, her sister Shaheen, dad Mahesh, and others such as Ranbir’s father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, hanging on a wall in the background.

This came after a man named Jubin Peter shared a couple of pictures with Ranbir on Instagram. In the pictures, Ranbir could be seen throwing a thumbs-up sign, and posing for pictures with Jubin and a few others. But fans were more interested in a background wall adorned with photo frames.

 

While one of the pictures was identified as featuring Alia and her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at the beach, another showed a young Ranbir on set with Rishi.



Alia was recently reported to have purchased a new apartment in the same building as Ranbir. While Ranbir stays on the 7th floor, Alia reportedly bought a place on the 5th floor of the same Vaastu Pali Hill complex for Rs 32 crore, Pinkvilla claimed. Incidentally, the tower is close to Kapoor family’s Krishna Raj bungalow.

Also read: Alia Bhatt buys a new place in Mumbai, set to be Ranbir Kapoor’s new neighbour: report

In an interview to Economic Times in February this year, Alia had mentioned that her Juhu flat was the first property she ever bought. She also revealed that she has a house in London. “I had a dream to buy a house in London and I did in 2018. It’s in Covent Garden and my sister lives there part-time,” she said.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen opposite each other for the first time in a film, in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The long-gestating fantasy is slated for release next year.

