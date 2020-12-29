Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / ‘What a wonderful film you’ve made’: Danny Boyle fanboys over AK vs AK, hosts QnA with Anil, Anurag and Vikramaditya

‘What a wonderful film you’ve made’: Danny Boyle fanboys over AK vs AK, hosts QnA with Anil, Anurag and Vikramaditya

Danny Boyle hosted a QnA session with Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor for their movie AK vs AK. The three talked about their movie and how it came to life.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 18:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Danny Bolye in conversation with Anil Kapoor, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle is one of the biggest fans of Vikramaditya Motwane’s latest release, AK vs AK. Danny hosted a special QnA session for the British Film Institute (BFI) with Motwane and the lead stars of his film, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. Danny and Anil have previously worked together in Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire.

Danny began the conversation by complimenting the film. “I just wanted to convey to you what a wonderful film you’ve made. I was astonished by it... For me it joins the pantheons of great films about filmmaking, of which there are a number. My favourite are Day For Night (La Nuit américaine) and probably Coppola’s wife’s film, Heart of Darkness (on the process of filming Apocalypse Now, the only film to deserve a Nobel Prize). But this is an incredibly modern film about filmmaking and there aren’t that many of them,” Danny said about the movie.

 

He then talked to the three about how the story came to life, how Anurag wrote the film, hesitant whether Anil will approve of the script and how some of the pivotal moments in the movie were shot. Vikramaditya revealed that the stage-dancing sequence in the movie was filmed with extras and also real people who turned up to watch Anil dance.

They also talked about how the filmmakers roped in Anil’s family for the job. Danny was particularly impressed by his son Harsh Vardhan and appreciated how Sonam also agreed to be a part of the movie despite being a star herself. Anil said that his wife Sunita and other daughter Rhea refused to be a part of the movie.

Also read: Anupam Kher recalls date which ended with ‘hakka noodles dangling from my head’, says he wanted to become a monk afterwards

In AK vs AK, Anil and Anurag play fictionalized, exaggerated versions of themselves. After Anil’s daughter Sonam gets kidnapped, Anurag challenges him to find her while he films the process in real time. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “AK vs AK is a gonzo romp that isn’t afraid of biting the hand that feeds. The film industry, it suggests, devotes more time to creating false idols than memorable cinema, all in service of an audience whose loyalties can switch on a dime.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Unified environmental approval to infrastructure projects from next year
by Jayashree Nandi
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran

latest news

SP to form next govt in UP, will withdraw cases against CAA protestors: Akhilesh
by HT Correspondent
MS Dhoni resurfaces as Chahal shares pic with former India captain
by hindustantimes.com
‘5.31 lakh posts in state police forces, 1.27 lakh in CAPFs lying vacant’
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
UK: Emergency Covid-19 hospitals remain on standby as burden increases
by Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.