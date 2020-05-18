What Are The Odds trailer: Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama’s whimsical love story arrives on Netflix in two days

Netflix has released the trailer for What Are The Odds starring Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama and Monica Dogra. The film, directed by Megha Ramaswamy, will arrive on the streaming platform on May 20.

The trailer shows Yashaswini and Karanvir Malhotra in a boy-meets-girl love story. There are plenty of other weird and goofy characters around them, played by Sulabha Arya and Manu Rishi, adding colour to the story. Abhay stars as a musician who breaks Yashaswini’s heart and chooses Monica. Yashaswini and Karanvir live a very peculiar day together which brings them close by the end.

The film appears to be set in Mumbai and the tone seems quite whimsical with dance performances in the streets, kids dressed in comical outfits, Manu Rishi decked in a full suit made out of leaves, cabs adorned with fairy lights and more. It even starts snowing in the final scene of the trailer.

Fans seem quite hopeful about the movie. “Red track pants, a LOT of symmetry, idiosyncratic characters, 60s sounding music. Folks, we just might have a Desi Wes Anderson flick right here,” read a comment on YouTube. “This really reminds me of The End of this F**king world,” wrote another.

Abhay was seen in Netflix film Chopsticks last year with Mithila Palkar. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhay had said that OTT provides a platform for parallel cinema. “But now, with the digital platforms, that might carry on, and perhaps we might have real evolution of art and creativity in our film industry,” he had said.

Yashawini is best known for playing Alia Bhatt’s sister in Dear Zindagi and Shefali Shah’s daughter in Delhi Crime.

