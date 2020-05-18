Sections
Home / Bollywood / What Are The Odds trailer: Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama’s whimsical love story arrives on Netflix in two days

What Are The Odds trailer: Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama’s whimsical love story arrives on Netflix in two days

What Are The Odds trailer: Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama, Monica Dogra’s fun comedy and love story arrives on Netflix on May 20.

Updated: May 18, 2020 17:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra in What Are The Odds.

Netflix has released the trailer for What Are The Odds starring Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama and Monica Dogra. The film, directed by Megha Ramaswamy, will arrive on the streaming platform on May 20.

The trailer shows Yashaswini and Karanvir Malhotra in a boy-meets-girl love story. There are plenty of other weird and goofy characters around them, played by Sulabha Arya and Manu Rishi, adding colour to the story. Abhay stars as a musician who breaks Yashaswini’s heart and chooses Monica. Yashaswini and Karanvir live a very peculiar day together which brings them close by the end.

 

The film appears to be set in Mumbai and the tone seems quite whimsical with dance performances in the streets, kids dressed in comical outfits, Manu Rishi decked in a full suit made out of leaves, cabs adorned with fairy lights and more. It even starts snowing in the final scene of the trailer.



Also read: When Karan Johar talked of ‘negativity’ on K3G sets as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol were distant with Hrithik Roshan

Fans seem quite hopeful about the movie. “Red track pants, a LOT of symmetry, idiosyncratic characters, 60s sounding music. Folks, we just might have a Desi Wes Anderson flick right here,” read a comment on YouTube. “This really reminds me of The End of this F**king world,” wrote another.

Abhay was seen in Netflix film Chopsticks last year with Mithila Palkar. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhay had said that OTT provides a platform for parallel cinema. “But now, with the digital platforms, that might carry on, and perhaps we might have real evolution of art and creativity in our film industry,” he had said.

Yashawini is best known for playing Alia Bhatt’s sister in Dear Zindagi and Shefali Shah’s daughter in Delhi Crime.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cafes, churches reopen in Italy, Greece
May 18, 2020 17:05 IST
Same like Viv: Chappell gives 4 reasons why Kohli is the best right now
May 18, 2020 17:10 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: ICMR revises strategy for Covid-19 testing and all the latest news
May 18, 2020 17:03 IST
Karnataka SSLC exams to be held ‘between June 25 and July 4’: State Education Minister
May 18, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.