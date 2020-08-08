What happened on the night of Disha Salian’s death, recounted via her friend’s messages: report

A friend of Disha Salian, a talent manager who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared information about the night of her death. Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building, days before Sushant died by suicide.

In text messages shared with India Today, which the channel said ‘upon verification with the police have turned out to be true’, Disha’s friend has said that she had locked herself in a room before she was discovered. The messages were reportedly also shared on a college WhatsApp group.

According to the report, Disha was partying with her friends and fiance on June 9, and had consumed ‘a considerable amount of alcohol’. She complained that ‘no one cares for anyone anymore’ and locked herself in a room. Hearing the sound of a running tap, her friends assumed she was throwing up. But after a while, they knocked on the door. When she didn’t answer, they broke it down and saw that she’d fallen off the balcony. By the time they reached downstairs, the watchman had already called the police. The friend said that Disha was alive when they found her, but was declared dead at hospital.

Here’s the full message:

“Her fiancee Rohan, Himanshu from college and two of her childhood best friends Neel & Deep along with Neel’s new girlfriend were there.

This is Rohan and Disha’s house that Rohan bought because they were going to get married and move in.

She was having fam issues and usual fights with Rohan but nothing way too major with him.

4 days ago she moved to Malad to this house.

Yesterday everyone came over and they got drinking.

She had a lot to drink and started crying saying things like “nobody cares about each other anymore” and stuff.

Friends say she would get emo after drinking often.

She called my friend Jeevita at 8 pm and spoke casually about post lockdown plans.

At midnight, she video called with her friend in the UK and said the same things.

Then she was crying and Himanshu was like kya party pooper ban rahi hai types.

Next thing you know, she’s gone to the room, locked the door and turned the tap on.

They presumed she’s throwing up.

Then they kept calling out to her and no response so they broke in and she wasn’t there.

Himanshu and Deep looked down and saw what happened and ran. By the watchman already called the cops.

Her heart was still beating but the body was dismantled (14th floor) and they picked her up and put her in Deep’s car and went to 3 hospitals all refused to take.

4th hospital allowed and declared dead.

Now Covid tests are on - if negative, after a post-mortem they’ll give the body to the family.

Meanwhile, all 4 boys are under custody but at home with cops.

Rohan is getting badgered.

Disha’s family is livid because they knew of their fights and stuff.

And everyone is in disbelief because nobody would imagine she would.”

The information puts to rest recent rumours that suggested Disha and Sushant’s deaths were connected. BJP leader Narayan Rane had said, “They should probe Sushant and Disha Salian case properly. Disha’s post-mortem was done on June 9, she died on June 8. The police need to investigate if she was staying with Sushant. Did the police investigate? I have information that her post mortem revealed that she didn’t commit suicide and she was killed. Why is police silent on this? This government is trying to protect those who are guilty.”

Also read: Kriti Sanon posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Sun will shine again’

Disha’s father has said he does not suspect any foul play in her death and he is “completely satisfied” with the probe being conducted by Mumbai Police in the case, an official told PTI. In a letter sent to assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani, Satish Salian alleged that media persons were harassing his family by repeatedly questioning their faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiry into her death, the official said.

Sushant’s friend and housemate, Siddharth Pithani, in an interview said that the actor was distraught about his name being mentioned in connection to Disha’s death. “He met her only once in his life,” Siddharth told Zoom TV. “She was Sushant’s manager for only a very small time.” Siddharth added that Sushant kept crying the day he learned of Disha’s death. “His sister was there to take of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more