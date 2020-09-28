What Neena Gupta told daughter Masaba about getting married: Society doesn’t respect you if you’re unmarried

Actor Neena Gupta has said that her daughter, Masaba, was curious to know why she wanted to marry Vivek Mehra. Neena told her that marriage is important, because without it, it is not easy to be respected in a society.

She said that she didn’t have to tell Masaba about her decision to marry Vivek, a chartered accountant, in 2008. But Masaba understood her mother’s reasons.

Neena told The Times of India in an interview, “Frankly, I didn’t have to tell her. Vivek and I were going around for eight to 10 years; he used to come down to my house in Mumbai and I often used to go to Delhi. But yes, precisely speaking, when I told Masaba that I want to get married, she wanted to know why. I told her that marriage is important if you have to live in this society else you don’t get respect.”

Neena continued, “And, Masaba understood me. Masaba is one person who will do anything for her mother’s happiness whether she likes it or not. So, I was not worried. I was just feeling a bit awkward in telling her that.”

About making her long distance relationship work, the actor said, “Toh bhai dekho, woh apna kaam nahi chhodna chahte aur main apna kaam nahi chhodna chahti (So, he doesn’t want to quit his job, and I don’t want to quit mine). I had left work sometime, but I have realised after getting back, work gives me immense happiness. Besides, we are not in that young phase where our kids are small or we have to produce kids. We even got married much later in your life. Sometimes he does say ‘tumko mere saath rehna chahiye (you should live with me) as you’re my wife and then I tell him that aapko mere saath rehna chahiye (you should live with me) as you’re my husband.’”

Neena, in a recent appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, recalled her first meeting with Vivek, which happened on a flight. “And, just imagine, that is why I believe so much in destiny and fate. I was in business class – Air India, upstairs. He was somewhere behind, but, one lady wanted him to change his seat and that’s how he came and sat besides me. My life would have been so different,” Neena said.

The actor was recently seen, playing a version of herself on Netflix’s Masaba Masaba. She will also be seen in a film called Gwalior, with Gajraj Rao, and in the sports drama 83, in which she plays mother to Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev.

