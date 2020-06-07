What Shah Rukh Khan once said about leaving movies for Gauri Khan: ‘I would go insane but for her’

Shah Rukh Khan was the crazy lover boy in real life as well, much like many of his film roles in Bollywood. However, he was only ever crazy for his wife and interior decorator Gauri Khan.

In his biography titled King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, author Anupama Chopra had revealed all about their love story. How their first date went by sipping colas by a swimming pool to how he would call her at her home under false female names. Shah Rukh even grew too possessive about it and she left him for it. From the way he got her to forgive him to how he won over her parents to let her marry him, the book reveals all.

Shah Rukh and Gauri at their wedding.

The couple got married in 1991 before his debut film Deewana had even released. Filmmaker F C Mehra wanted Shah Rukh to postpone his wedding until their film Chamatkar released, hoping to cash in on the way he could charm the ladies . Shah Rukh,, instead, said that he would quit the film.

He told Stardust in a 1992 article, “My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I’ll leave films…I mean I would go insane but for her. She’s the only thing I have…I love her body. I am hooked to her.”

On Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in 1997, when Gauri was asked if Shah Rukh had always been protective about her, she said, “It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think.”

Shah Rukh agreed that he was “downright vulgar” at the time. “I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it’s a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just felt like...somehow to control, and I had become very cheap,” he had said.

Almost 28 years later, Shah Rukh and Gauri are the king and queen of the film industry. They are also parents to three perfect kids--sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.

