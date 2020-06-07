Sections
Home / Bollywood / Whatever I’m today is because of Saaransh: Anupam Kher

The actor believes that his debut film Saaransh (1984) helped him to establish himself in the industry

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 21:09 IST

By Titas Chowdhury, HT Mumbai

Anupam Kher

Saaransh, that released in 1984, marked the debut of Anupam Kher. 36 years later, the veteran actor looks back at his career and credits his success to his first film. “Saaransh gave me a platform and an opportunity to establish myself. It moved me from the streets of Mumbai to a one bed-room apartment and helped me buy my first car here. Along the way, I met so many wonderful people,” he says.

He shares that his character in the film hugely inspired him. “Whatever I’m today is because of Saaransh. My character in the film, BV Pradhan, was an honest and fearless person wanting to do something in life. It taught me a lot. I was 28 back then. Not only did it prove my mettle as an actor but also made people silently applaud me for my courage to play a 65-year-old man convincingly,” he says. 

Ask him about his biggest takeaway from his 36-year-old professional journey and he says, “I’ve learnt to never give up and enjoy every moment. I’ve learnt to not take myself seriously because I’m not here to change the world. You can feel down and out and depressed but it’s important to have hope. If you give up on hope, it’s over for you.”

Kher believes that with the pandemic still looming large, it will take a while for showbiz to get back on its feet. He elaborates, “The entertainment world wasn’t prepared for this. There’ve been emotional and financial losses. I’m an eternal optimist and so, I believe that things will soon be fine. Outdoor shoots will be easier than shooting inside studios. Necessity is the mother of invention. I’m sure we’ll invent a way to go about it.”



Talking about the phase-wise opening up of the country, the actor says, “We’re getting restless now. The world has to move on and we’ve to learn to live with Covid-19. It’s important to realise that we’re a tiny speck in front of the nature. We’ve spent enough time to reflect how Covid-19 has affected our lives and hopefully, people will be careful to not let it spread further.”

