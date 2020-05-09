Sections
Home / Bollywood / When 8-year-old Alia Bhatt joined parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt on reality show, said ‘actress banungi’. Watch

When 8-year-old Alia Bhatt joined parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt on reality show, said ‘actress banungi’. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt had accompanied parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, hosted by Suresh Oberoi.

Updated: May 09, 2020 15:29 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

Long before Alia Bhatt became one of the top actors in Bollywood, she had joined her parents -- actor Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt -- on a reality show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. When actor-host Suresh Oberoi asked her what she wants to do in the future, she had said, “Actress banungi.”

Soni and Mahesh were joined by Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia on stage, followed by a formal introduction. While introducing an 8-year-old Alia, Mahesh said, “Alia is aspiring to be an actress.” While introducing Shaheen, Pooja said, “I am sure she is not remotely interested in being an actress,” to which Shaheen replied, “Not at all”. On being asked if she wanted to become a director like Mahesh, she said she wanted to become a writer, which she did.

 

Talking about Mahesh’s alcoholic past, Soni had said that he gave it all up after the birth of Shaheen. Sharing an incident from the day of her birth, he said, “I picked her in arms and she turned her face away due to the smell of alcohol coming from me. I couldn’t bear this rejection and I pledged to never touch even a drop of alcohol. Today’s she’s 13 years old and I haven’t touched alcohol since 13 years, she saved me.”



Alia had made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, she has delivered several successful films including Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi and many more.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt joined Rishi Kapoor in New York, spot Aaradhya in his lap

Wishing Alia on her birthday in 2017, Mahesh had called her his “masterpiece” in a social media post. She will now be seen in his film, Sadak 2, which will also mark the return of her half-sister Pooja as an actor. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours around his health
May 09, 2020 16:16 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
May 09, 2020 14:47 IST
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 15:26 IST

latest news

Arjun Rampal wishes his girlfriend Gabriella and mom on Mother’s Day
May 09, 2020 16:13 IST
Old Hindi serials, Ludo, faith in God saw this Indian family in Beijing through 100 days of lockdown
May 09, 2020 16:14 IST
Making of Ramayan: How Sunil Lahiri injured his fingers
May 09, 2020 16:10 IST
Tamil Nadu challenges Madras HC order to shut down liquor shops in Supreme Court
May 09, 2020 16:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.