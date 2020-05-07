When Abhishek Bachchan fell into a bed of flowers, almost got lost during family vacation

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an incident from their family trip to one of the largest tulip gardens in the world, Keukenhof in The Netherlands. The actor recalled fond memories of their family vacation while spending time at home amid lockdown, which he referred as an “enclosed garden.”

Sharing a collage of beautiful flowers at the garden on Instagram, the Piku actor wrote, “We are all living in ‘hortus conclusus’ .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our ‘enclosed garden’ .. BUT .. Keukenhof , the most beautiful open garden is different .. such fond memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces .. and little Abhishek falling into one bunch , into one kyari and almost getting lost ...those were the days !!”

Amitabh is currently in Mumbai with daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda while Jaya Bachchan is in Delhi. He recently shared happy pictures of Navya wearing a black robe and a mortar board as she celebrated her graduation ceremony at home. She graduates from a college in New York with the Bachelor of Arts degree in digital technology this month. The actor said they had initially planned to join Navya at the graduation ceremony in New York but the plans have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Navya Naveli Nanda at Amitabh Bachchan’s house in Mumbai.

Amitabh also shared a hopeful note on his blog about how he is sure an “immense good shall come out of the post Corona period”. He wrote, “I have always believed that we as a nation have come about with extremely innovative ideas and thoughts .. science and technology .. superior education and the benefits of state and financial support has always produced some very good results .. but the simple yet very productive ideas that have come out from the innovative mind of the Indian has always been supreme ..

When there is a paucity of funds .. when there is not enough exposure to the rest of the world and their thinking and conduct .. the Indian deprived of all such luxury has always managed to find a way out .. its the survival instinct , and that is what has ever prevailed .. pushed against the wall , a solution is sought .. and that is what comes out from those that have ever lived a deprived life and existence.”

He added, “We shall survive .. we shall prevail .. we may not be the best and the most recognised .. but something tells me that immense good shall come out of the post Corona period.”

