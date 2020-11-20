Sections
When Aditya Narayan tried to flirt with Alka Yagnik, dad Udit Narayan wasn’t pleased: ‘Papa bhadak gaye’

Aditya Narayan joked that his dad, Udit Narayan, wasn’t pleased when he tried to flirt with Alka Yagnik. Aditya recalled the funny story in an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aditya Narayan and Udit Narayan share the stage with Alka Yagnik.

Singer Adiya Narayan, who is all set to tie the knot with Shweta Agarwal in December, has said that he used to flirt with every female judge on reality shows that he has done. In fact, one time, singer Alka Yagnik was his co-judge, which was concerning for his father, Udit Narayan.

In a new promo video for The Kapil Sharma Show, shared on the Sony TV social media pages, the host asked Aditya about his pursuit of Neha Kakkar. Aditya and Neha were involved in a scripted romance plot on a reality show, leading many to believe that they were actually going to tie the knot. Neha got married to Rohanpreet Singh last month.

 

Aditya joked, “Saare shows mein maine female judges ke saath flirt kiya hai (I’ve flirted with all the female judges on all the shows). Ek show mein toh Alka ji bhi thi, toh papa bhadak gaye the (Alka was a part of one of the shows, and dad was flustered).” When Kapil asked why, Aditya continued, “Aare kyunki Alka ji unki favourite hai (because Alka is his favourite).”

Udit and Alka were perhaps the most popular playback duo in Bollywood in the 90s, and have dozens of hits to their name.

Also read: Aditya Narayan says girlfriend Shweta Agarwal was apprehensive after hearing ‘bad things’ about his reputation as a womaniser

Aditya in a recent interview said that Shweta was apprehensive after hearing ‘bad things’ about his reputation as a womaniser. But she realised that he was a ‘family man’ when she saw him interact with his family. “I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (I was a womaniser). So, I could understand her apprehension,” he had told Times Now.

