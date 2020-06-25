When Aishwarya Rai flew to New Zealand for Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, danced together on streets of Wellington

Abhishek Bachchan has been revisiting memories from the making of his various films while documenting his 20-year journey in Bollywood on Instagram. He has now shared information about his two 2012 releases: Players and Bol Bachchan.

Sharing how wife Aishwarya had flown to join him on his birthday during the New Zealand schedule of Players, Abhishek wrote, “We shot a lot of the film in New Zealand. I remember it was my birthday and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had flown down to be with me. The same evening New Zealand had also won the “Rugby 7’s” tournament in Wellington. Needless to say it was a memorable night. Everybody was on the streets in celebration. It was amazing. In the middle of all this chaos. We all managed to bump into another desi there who was playing the dhol. You can imagine what we all did after that. Wellington was jamming to the beats of the dhol and the streets were filled with New Zealander’s dancing the Bhangra thanks to the “players”.

Players was the official Hindi remake of The Italian Job and was helmed by filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan. Abhishek said he had always wished to act in a film directed by them and thankfully got the opportunity with Players. The film boasted of a huge starcast including Vinod Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sikandar Kher, Omi Vaidya and Johnny Lever.

Players was followed by Bol Bachchan six months later which also starred Ajay Devgn, Asin and Prachi Desai. Talking about the Rohit Shetty directorial, Abhishek wrote, “Bol Bachchan was the reunion of team Zameen! It was so nice to see @itsrohitshetty grow and evolve from his first film-Zameen to the mega director of Bol Bachchan. @ajaydevgn and Rohit are like brothers to me. Very protective and loving towards me. I was so honoured to work with all the wonderful cast they had put together for this film. A cast filled with some of the best comedic talent we have in India. To be honest it was intimidating. You had the bring you “A” game to set everyday or these actors would have you for breakfast. So exciting.”

Also read: ‘One could make a film about the corrupt practices of Bollywood: Abhay Deol posts on Shanghai

“A very challenging role and I hope I managed to fulfil Rohit’s vision for Ali/Abhishek. Rohit believes in treating his entire unit like one big happy family from everyone eating together to playing together to travelling together to making a super-hit together! What an experience!” he added.

Abhishek will now be seen in his debut web show, Breathe Into The Shadows on Amazon Prime Video. It will release on July 1. He also has a set of films in his kitty including Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Bob Biswas and The Big Bull.

Follow @htshowbiz for more