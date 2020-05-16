When Aishwarya Rai masterfully dressed Oprah in a saree on her show and the host felt ‘sensual’. Watch video

With the lockdown, many men and women are missing dressing up in their best outfits and stepping out to meet with friends. Many of us might have even forgotten how to knot a tie or even drape a saree. But fret not, we have a tiny tutorial on the latter from Aishwarya Rai herself.

Aishwarya appeared as a guest on legendary television host Oprah Winfrey’s show in 2005 as part of her Women Across the Globe segment. Aishwarya arrived bearing gifts to the show-- a lovely pink saree for Oprah. Aishwarya even perfectly draped the saree on her and Oprah thought she looked quite ‘sensual’.

In the episode, Aishwarya was introduced as the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’. She talked about the Indian culture and our hospitality. “I come from the land of the Kama Sutra,” Aishwarya said. “So we obviously do have a normal, healthy sex life. [Kissing] is a more private expression of emotions. So I guess art imitates life and that kind of comes across in our cinema as well.”

Watch the video here.

When Oprah called her beautiful, Aishwarya said, “To me, beautiful is as beautiful does. I think that’s what speaks volumes. It isn’t about the apparent gig. It’s about what you do.”

This wasn’t the only time Aishwarya had appeared on Oprah’s show. After her wedding with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, they made a joint appearance on the show in 2009. “I was filming in New York for a movie,” Abhishek had said on the show. “And I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, ‘One day, wouldn’t it be nice if I was together with her, married.’”

Abhishek and Aishwarya with Oprah in Mumbai.

“After the premiere (of their film Guru), we were back in the hotel,” he says. “So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.”

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan hosted Oprah when she visited India in 2012. She attended a party and even met Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebrities. Also, she wore a lovely red saree to the party.

Follow @htshowbiz for more