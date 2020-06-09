Sections
Home / Bollywood / When Aishwarya Rai schooled Oprah about Indian sexuality, arranged marriages on her own show

When Aishwarya Rai schooled Oprah about Indian sexuality, arranged marriages on her own show

Aishwarya Rai in her first appearance on Oprah’s show busted some misconceptions the West has had about India.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aishwarya Rai first appeared on Oprah’s show in 2005.

Actor Aishwarya Rai made her first appearance as a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show back in 2005, when she was 30 years old, and like her chat with David Letterman, most of the discussion was devoted to busting myths Americans have about Indians. In this case, about Indian women.

Oprah admitted that Aishwarya can’t speak for every Indian woman, but as a representative of her culture, she’d be able to shed some light on questions that Oprah has had. When the host asked Aishwarya if kissing is common in Indian culture, the actor said, “It’s not really a familiar sight. People kiss, but it doesn’t happen around the street corner. It’s a more private expression of emotion, so I guess art imitates life and that comes across in our cinema.”

 

Asked about what the most common misconceptions about herself that she’d faced, Aishwarya said that she always found it odd when people assumed that because she spoke English, she must’ve been educated abroad. She said, “Why would people think that we don’t study English? And that kind of took me aback and really shocked me.”



Aishwarya also admitted that her living with her family would often be brought up. When Oprah said that in America parents would kick their 30-year-olds out, Aishwarya said, “In India it’s more about the family, about living together and remaining connected, and that’s probably the most special thing.”

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan were asked why they lived with parents. Here are their fierce replies

The actor also spoke about the concept of arranged marriages. “Arranged marriages in urban India would be like a global dating service where the families study each other’s backgrounds, and they bring couple together, and they get engaged and they date and if it works they get along wit the alliance, and if it doesn’t work they fall out,” she said.

When Oprah asked Aishwarya if she’d be fine with an arranged marriage, the actor laughed and said, “I will cross the bridge when I reach it.” Interestingly, Aishwarya returned to Oprah’s show in 2009, along with husband Abhishek Bachchan. And in 2012, when Oprah paid a visit to India, the Bachchans hosted her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

When Aishwarya Rai schooled Oprah about Indian sexuality, arranged marriage
Jun 09, 2020 20:03 IST
White peacock displays stunning plumage during mating dance. Watch
Jun 09, 2020 19:55 IST
Pandemic offers scientists a chance to “hear” oceans as they once were
Jun 09, 2020 19:54 IST
At least 696 teams formed in Punjab’s Jalandhar to check home quarantine violation
Jun 09, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.