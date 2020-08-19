When Aishwarya Rai was asked if she makes paranthas for husband Abhishek Bachchan, had floored Kapil Sharma with an answer

Kapil Sharma is known for asking funny questions to his guests on his comedy show but the comedian couldn’t believe the reply he got from Aishwarya Rai, when he asked her if she makes paranthas for her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya and late Irrfan Khan had visited the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2015 for the promotion of their film Jazbaa. While Aishwarya looked stunning in a green gown, Irrfan was in a grey suit. Kapil, in his typical style, asked Aishwarya if she had ever made paranthas for husband Abhishek. The former Miss World replied, “Yes, not just Abhishek, for Aaradhya as well, I have made for both the kids,” and burst out laughing.

Kapil couldn’t believe his ears and said that he is beginning to imagine how fair the paranthas would be when made by such a beautiful woman. He had joked even butter would enjoy melting on such a parantha.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for 13 years. On being asked about what they argue the most about, Aishwarya had told Famously Filmfare in an interview, “We’re both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we’re inherently very strong personalities. I think there is a very fine line between arguing and discussing and that’s something we’re still arriving at discovering what is what. So, we discuss a lot, either politely put it as discuss, probably argue but…”

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19 last month and were admitted at the Lilavati hospital for treatment. While Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Amitabh were discharged earlier, Abhishek was discharged on August 8.

