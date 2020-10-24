When Ajay Devgn couldn’t recall his and Kajol’s wedding date but Shah Rukh Khan remembered it

Kajol and Ajay Devgn come across as one of the strongest couples in Bollywood. But did you know that on a chat show, Ajay couldn’t remember his wedding date and found himself on the wrong foot when asked about it? But on a separate occasion, Shah Rukh Khan instantly remembered the day Kajol got married.

Unlike other couples in the film industry, Kajol and Ajay were a riot when they appeared for the first time together on Karan’s show. During the rapid fire round, Ajay was asked to share his wedding date and the Tanhaji actor messed it up. Despite making a few close guesses, the actor couldn’t recall the exact date and was called out by the fuming Kajol. The couple had tied the knot on February 24, 1994.

On the other hand, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are known as one of the most successful romantic pairs on screen, They’ve appeared in multiple blockbusters, such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name is Khan. The two had appeared together on a chat show during the promotions of their last film, Dilwale, where they took part in a game to prove how well they know each other. When Shah Rukh was asked if he knew Kajol’s wedding anniversary, the actor didn’t take much time in giving the right answer - her exact wedding date. Kajol jumped with joy and even gave her friend a high-five for remembering the day.

Ajay not remembering his wedding anniversary wasn’t the only highlight of their Koffee With Karan appearance. As they went on to reveal each other’s funny secrets, they even got to a point where Kajol couldn’t help but hurl abuses at Ajay, and was even ready to throw her heels at him.

