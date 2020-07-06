When Akshay Kumar forgot Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, so she made him buy her a huge diamond

Sections
Akshay Kumar forgot Twinkle Khanna’s birthday in the initial days of their relationship and gave her a paperweight that was lying around in his house as a gift. So, she made him buy her a diamond almost as large as the paperweight.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 06:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Twinkle Khanna flaunted her huge diamond ring on Koffee With Karan.

If you need proof that opposites attract, look no further than Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s marriage. If he is as diplomatic as they come, she has no filter. Their quirky and fun equation was on full display during their appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Recently, a snippet from the show resurfaced online, in which Twinkle reveals the story behind the huge diamond ring and earrings that she wore. She told host Karan Johar that she made Akshay buy them for her, to make up for getting her an unsatisfactory birthday present.

“When we were first dating, on my birthday, he got me a crystal paperweight. A paperweight! I don’t know what he thought, that I would be very impressed with this paperweight,” she said.

Akshay chimed in, “Actually, I had forgotten her birthday. Let me honestly tell you. I had forgotten her birthday and then when I realised it was her birthday, there was no time to go and buy. Paperweight was there in my house so I quickly wrapped it (laughs).”



Twinkle said that she ensured Akshay got his just deserts. “He gave me a paperweight, so I told him that day, ‘One day, I will make sure you buy me a diamond as big as this bloody paperweight!’ So I made sure,” she said.

 

Also read: Saroj Khan’s daughter reveals which Bollywood actors kept in touch with ‘masterji’ as her health deteriorated

Recently, Akshay celebrated two years of his film PadMan but while he tagged his co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in his tweet, he forgot to mention Twinkle, who was the producer. She shared his tweet and joked, “Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan.”

However, Akshay was quick to apologise and replied to her tweet saying, “Please mere pet pe laat mat maro. Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial.”

