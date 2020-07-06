Sections
Home / Bollywood / When Akshay Kumar gifted Twinkle Khanna a paperweight, Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Saroj Khan

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 11:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhuri Dixit posted a heartfelt note on Saroj Khan on Guru Purnima and Twinkle Khanna’s hilarious Koffee With Karan throwback video has resurfaced online.

When Akshay Kumar forgot Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, so she made him buy her a huge diamond

In a throwback video from one of the previous seasons of Koffee With Karan that has now surfaced online, Twinkle Khanna can be seen mentioning how he gave her a paperweight as a birthday gift once and how she made him buy a diamond that size later.

Read more here

Madhuri Dixit pays emotional tribute to Saroj Khan on Guru Purnima: ‘I still can’t believe master ji is no more’

Madhuri Dixit paid an emotional tribute to late Saroj Khan on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Sharing a picture of them hugging and wrote, “I still can’t believe master ji is no more.

Read more here



Armaan Malik postpones song release for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer: ‘Let us celebrate him’



Singer Armaan Malik has postponed the release of his new song, Zara Thehro, to make way for the trailer release of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Dil Bechara. He shared a note on Twitter and said that he have postponed the song as a mark of respect to the late actor.



Read more here

Deepika Padukone has a birthday surprise for Ranveer Singh, picks out his best performance

Deepika Padukone appreciated Lootera as one of the best performances of husband Ranveer Singh. Lootera completed seven years on Sunday.

Read more here

Milind Soman’s mom Usha celebrates 81st birthday in lockdown, party includes 15 push-ups, jaggery vanilla cake

Actor and model Milind Soman and wife Ankita celebrated his mom’s 81’s birthday at home with a jaggery cake his wife had baked. The highlight, of course, was Usha Milind’s push-ups.

Read more here

