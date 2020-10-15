Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / When Akshay Kumar revealed his worst habit as a husband. Watch video

When Akshay Kumar revealed his worst habit as a husband. Watch video

Akshay Kumar had revealed his worst trait as a husband during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan. He had said that he loves watching sports and sits down to watch a match as soon as he gets home.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 07:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for nearly two decades now.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s marriage has withstood the test of time, making it through busy schedules and the glare of the public eye. An old video has resurfaced online, in which the actor talked about his ‘worst habit as a husband’ - his excessive love for sports.

On Koffee With Karan, Akshay had said that his worst habit is watching the match once he returns home from his shoot. “When I come back home at 6.30, after my work, I just get into my pyjamas and I watch some sports,” he said.

In fact, Akshay loves watching sports so much that he could not stay away from it even during Twinkle’s book launch. “I still remember when you guys were there for the book launch… I love watching cricket and sports. When she was talking, I just gave a glance at the score and she knew that I was looking at the score. That is my worst habit,” he said.

 



Akshay is currently awaiting the release of the horror comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, in which he plays a man possessed by a transgender person. The film, which also features Kiara Advani in a leading role, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. It will simultaneously release in theatres in select overseas markets - Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal blames Sidharth Shukla for her eviction, says ‘don’t know what kind of revenge he wanted’

Akshay also finished shooting for his upcoming espionage thriller, Bellbottom, in Glasgow, earlier this month. The film is said to be the first in the world to pull off a start-to-finish schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Akshay thanked the team of Bellbottom for ensuring that the shoot was completed smoothly. “The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it’s time to get things moving again,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Oct 15, 2020 06:46 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
30 killed as heavy rain triggers flashfloods in Andhra and Telangana
Oct 15, 2020 06:45 IST
Unlock test today: Reboot begins for cinemas, schools
Oct 15, 2020 06:46 IST

latest news

19-yr-old arrested for throwing acid on 3 sisters in UP’s Gonda district
Oct 15, 2020 07:38 IST
DC pacer Anrich Nortje clocks 156kmh, bowls fastest ball in IPL
Oct 15, 2020 07:35 IST
Calcutta High Court quashes charges against Babul Supriyo
Oct 15, 2020 07:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh govt told to constitute juvenile justice board in each district
Oct 15, 2020 07:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.