When Alia Bhatt joined Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor for a magazine photoshoot. See pic

Manish Malhotra has shared an old picture which features Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor in one frame.

Before Alia Bhatt began dating Ranbir Kapoor, she had participated in a magazine photoshoot with his actor cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Designer Manish Malhotra has shared a picture from a five year-old Vogue photoshoot which features the two Kapoor sisters along with Alia in one frame.

The photoshoot celebrated 25 years of the designer’s work in the film industry, and brought the three actors together. Sharing it on Instagram, he captioned it, “#throwback Posing with the most amazingly talented favourite girls @therealkarismakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @aliaabhatt @vogueindia covet shoot 5 years ago celebrating my 25 year journey in the movies #flashback #memories @mmalhotraworld.”

The picture shows the three actors in sequinned dresses from his collection. While Karisma and Alia are seated as they pose for the camera, Kareena is standing behind them and looking away from the lens. Manish is also a part of the photoshoot and is seen sitting on a ladder behind the three of them.

Alia was recently seen accompanying Ranbir and family during the last rites of his actor father Rishi Kapoor. She was seen comforting his mother Neetu at the hospital where the veteran actor died after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Kareena was also present for the funeral with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra steps out for the first time after two months of quarantine, says ‘eyes are never quiet’ behind a mask

Alia had reportedly moved in with Ranbir at his house for the lockdown. The two recently featured in a short film titled Family, shot during the lockdown. They are also working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is expected to miss its release in December date due to the delay.

Follow @htshowbiz for more