When Amitabh Bachchan posed with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Shweta, told paparazzi ‘chaap dena isko’

The entire Bachchan clan rarely steps out together but when they do, it’s an event day for the paparazzi. A couple of years ago, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan all came together to support Shweta Nanda at the launch of her fashion line.

A video from the event has now surfaced on social media. It shows Amitabh in a joyful mood, interacting with the paparazzi. Amitabh poses for pictures with his hands full of the merchandise and then others from the family arrive on stage. Abhishek and Aishwarya join Amitabh and Shweta for a picture. After flashing a big smile, Amitabh says “Chaap dena isko (get this to print).” His reaction cracked up the paparazzi at the event.

The launch was attended by other celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and her friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Katrina Kaif were also there to show support for Shweta.

The entire family is currently in Mumbai at Amitabh’s home, Jalsa. Shweta recently organised an at-home graduation party for her daughter Navya, complete with a homemade graduation robe and cap.

Amitabh is currently enjoying all the good reviews he is getting for his film, Gulabo Sitabo. The Shoojit Sircar film released on Friday on Amazon Prime and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “As a director, Sircar has stepped out of his comfort zone in Gulabo Sitabo. A raconteur of the middle classes, he has focussed his camera largely on the ordinary people and their mundane existences till now. A worthy heir to greats such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee, he has always found beauty in the quotidian, the domestic.”

