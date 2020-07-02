When Andrew Garfield said playing Spider-Man left him ‘heartbroken’ because story and character were not priority

Sections
Actor Andrew Garfield once said that he felt his Spider-Man films were compromised and that they left him with a broken heart.

Actor Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man in two films, and was supposed to return for several more, but was abruptly removed. In a 2016 Actors on Actors conversation with Amy Adams, Garfield said that the experience broke his heart ‘a little bit’.

“There were great things about it, I got to work with incredible actors, a really great director… I learned a lot about what feels good and what doesn’t feel good, and what to say ‘yes’ to,” he said. “There’s something about being that young in that kind of machinery which I think is really dangerous… I was still young enough to struggle with the value system, I suppose, of corporate America really, it’s a corporate enterprise mostly.”

He added, “There’s something that happened with that experience for me where story and character were actually not top of the priority list, ultimately. And I found that really, really tricky. I signed up to serve the story and to serve this incredible character that I’ve been dressing as since I was three, and then it gets compromised and it breaks my heart. I got heartbroken a little bit, to a certain degree. Not entirely.”

Garfield played the Marvel superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, both directed by Marc Webb. While the first film received positive reviews and praise for Garfield and Emma Stone’s chemistry, the second was a box office disappointment, given its huge budget, and was criticised for being too muddled.



The actor has since branched out to more dramatic roles, with his performance in Hacksaw Ridge earning him an Oscar nomination. Spider-Man is currently played by Tom Holland.

