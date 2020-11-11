When Boney Kapoor confessed to his ex-wife that he was in love with Sridevi: ‘I couldn’t hold myself back’

Producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s relationship was impeded by so many obstacles but they conquered them all and triumphed in the end. As he turns 65 on Wednesday, here is revisiting their epic love story, which only ended with her untimely death in 2018.

After watching Sridevi in Solva Sawan, Boney decided to cast her in his production, Mr India. Back then, her mother handled her career and meetings, and he needed to impress her.

“Sri was the highest paid actor, among the females. I knew she had done a film for around Rs 8-8.5 lakh, and probably, this was her mother’s way of negotiating. I heard her figure and I said ‘No, I’ll pay Rs 11 lakh.’ She thought I was a mad producer from Bombay who is offering more than what she asked for! Well, that’s how I got close to her mother,” he had revealed at the India Today Woman Summit 2013.

During the shoot of Mr India, Boney pulled out all stops for Sridevi, from getting her the best make-up room to the best costumes. He could not stop himself from falling in love with her, despite being married to producer Mona Shourie at the time. “In fact, I had confessed to my ex-wife that I’m in love with her. I couldn’t hold myself back,” he had said.

Boney followed Sridevi all the way to Switzerland, where she was shooting for Chandni. She started reciprocating his feelings when she saw his persistence and consistency. “She saw that this man is too persistent and perhaps realised that I was sincere and not looking for a fling. Somehow, things fell in place,” he had said.

Finally, Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996, and had two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. On February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after accidentally drowning in the bathtub in her hotel room.

At a special event to mark Sridevi’s 55th birth anniversary, an emotional Boney had said that her death left an unfillable void in his life. “Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with... She is with me, in my memories...with my children. I feel the loss of her every second of my life, not just me even my children do. This is something that we have to live with. Unfortunately, she was snatched away from us sooner than anybody expected,” he had said.

