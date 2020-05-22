Sections
Home / Bollywood / When Dharmendra broke down during Esha Deol’s vidaai, mother Hema Malini hugged her goodbye. Watch video

When Dharmendra broke down during Esha Deol’s vidaai, mother Hema Malini hugged her goodbye. Watch video

Esha Deol recently shared her vidaai video which shows her actor father Dharmendra in tears and mother Hema Malini holding her close.

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Esha Deol during her vidaai ceremony.

Actor Esha Deol has shared a video of her vidaai ceremony when she bid her parents goodbye after her wedding ceremony. The actor had tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani in June, 2012.

The video shows Esha decked up as a bride as she stands in front of sister Ahana Deol to perform a ritual. Ahana is also seen in colourful traditional wear, holding a handmade straw plate with rice in it. Esha paused for a while and turned emotional as she geared up to leave her mother’s house. She went on to give Dharmendra a tight hug and the veteran actor was inconsolable on watching her leave. He broke down and is seen wiping his tears with a handkerchief.

 

On the other side, mother Hema Malini goes quiet as she watches the father-daughter duo getting emotional. She quietly gives her a hug. Esha then turns around to take some rice from Ahana and throws it behind her with the other family members collecting the grains. And she finally sits in the car with Bharat to go to his house.



Esha’s voice plays in the video as she says, “I am someone who doesn’t cry easily. When I see that bidai video, I cry, even today, I cried.”

Also read: ‘One day I’ll have a sassy, know-it-all daughter...’: Mira Rajput drops a beautiful message about daughter Misha

Esha and Bharat are now parents to two daughters: 2-year-old Radhya and 11-months-old Miraya. Her sister Ahana Deol had tied the knot two years after Esha’s wedding. Talking about marrying her best friend, Esha had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school which had good looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar to modify order on 7th pay arrear after teachers’ protest, but verification rider to stay
May 22, 2020 17:10 IST
News updates form Hindustan Times: 3 amateur videos capture moments after Pakistan plane crash and all the latest news
May 22, 2020 17:10 IST
Dog meets bestie after a long time, what follows next is a joy to watch
May 22, 2020 17:08 IST
UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Last minute tips to improve your chances to qualify
May 22, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.