When Emraan Hashmi rated Sushant Singh Rajput higher than Varun, Sidharth on Koffee with Karan

An old video of Emraan Hashmi saying that he believes Sushant Singh Rajput has the brightest future in Bollywood, as compared to his contemporaries, is being widely shared online. Several videos such as this are being shared online after Sushant’s suicide on June 14.

In the video clip, from an episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan chat show, the host asks Emraan to rank certain actors on the basis of their potential. The options included Sushant, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Roy Kapur. Emraan instantly replied, “Sushant, Varun and Sidharth,” omitting the others altogether.

The video was appreciated by Sushant’s fans, who have turned against certain members of the film industry for upholding the idea of nepotism. With over three million views, the video has also attracted thousands of comments. “Hashmi is one underdog he’s a really good person and actor,” one person wrote. “It takes a real talent to value a real talent,” wrote another.

In recent days, several similar videos of actors appreciating Sushant’s talents are being widely circulated by his fans. Katrina Kaif in a Facebook live had said, “I believe (have heard) that Sushant was very very good in Dhoni, which just released. I met my friend Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) a few days back, who of course, was the director of Fitoor, which we did recently. And he said that he (Sushant) has done some amazing work.Congratulations there, to him.” When HT Cafe had approached Sushant for his reaction to Katrina’s praise for him, the actor had replied, “I hope Katrina watches the film soon, and feels the same [about my performance. I can flaunt about it in front of friends back in Delhi.”

In an interview to Zoom, when Deepika Padukone was asked which actor’s recent performance she has liked, she said, “I really like Sushant.” Deepika has also been spreading mental health awareness in the wake of Sushant’s death.

