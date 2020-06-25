Sections
Home / Bollywood / When Farhan Akhtar had named just 2 films old Sushant Singh Rajput as actor with the brightest future

When Farhan Akhtar had named just 2 films old Sushant Singh Rajput as actor with the brightest future

Sushant Singh Rajput had delivered just two films when Farhan Akhtar called him the young actor with the brightest future on Koffee With Karan.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Shuddh Desi Romance and Farhan Akhtar during his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2014.

Sushant Singh Rajput may have done 10 films in his life but he will always be remembered as one of the finest talents among his generation. Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar had once named him as the actor with the brightest future among his contemporaries. He had appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Kofee With Karan in 2014 where he was asked to choose the actor he considers the finest talent among several names cited by the host.

On being asked, “Who according to you has a brighter future?” among Aditya Roy Kapur, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor, Farhan immediately named “Sushant” as the one most likely to shine. Watch the video here.

Sushant was just two films old at the time. He had just made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! and had delivered his second film Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Several years later, Kriti Sanon made her debut appearance on Koffee With Karan. She was asked to rank a few actors on the basis of their talent. She placed Sushant on the top, to be followed by Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff. Sushant and Kriti had also appeared together in the 2017 film Raabta.



Also read: Was Sushant Singh Rajput replaced by Ranveer Singh in Befikre? Actor said he wouldn’t have done the film anyway

Even Katrina Kaif had named Sushant on being asked to name a young actor she admired the most. She had conducted a Facebook live a few years ago when she was asked to name her favourite actor by a fan. She replied, “I believe (have heard) that Sushant was very very good in Dhoni, which just released. I met my friend Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) a few days back, who of course, was the director of Fitoor, which we did recently. And he said that he (Sushant) has done some amazing work.Congratulations there, to him.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was suffering from depression. He had delivered 10 films in his 8-year career including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

When Farhan had named Sushant as the actor with the brightest future
Jun 25, 2020 16:42 IST
Pakistan airline says 150 pilots grounded after crash probe
Jun 25, 2020 16:42 IST
Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri engage in hilarious ‘senior’, ‘junior’ banter on Twitter
Jun 25, 2020 16:43 IST
Man booked by Pune police for allegedly tampering with govt entrance exam answer sheets
Jun 25, 2020 16:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.