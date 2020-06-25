When Farhan Akhtar had named just 2 films old Sushant Singh Rajput as actor with the brightest future

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Shuddh Desi Romance and Farhan Akhtar during his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2014.

Sushant Singh Rajput may have done 10 films in his life but he will always be remembered as one of the finest talents among his generation. Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar had once named him as the actor with the brightest future among his contemporaries. He had appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Kofee With Karan in 2014 where he was asked to choose the actor he considers the finest talent among several names cited by the host.

On being asked, “Who according to you has a brighter future?” among Aditya Roy Kapur, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor, Farhan immediately named “Sushant” as the one most likely to shine. Watch the video here.

Sushant was just two films old at the time. He had just made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! and had delivered his second film Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Several years later, Kriti Sanon made her debut appearance on Koffee With Karan. She was asked to rank a few actors on the basis of their talent. She placed Sushant on the top, to be followed by Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff. Sushant and Kriti had also appeared together in the 2017 film Raabta.

Even Katrina Kaif had named Sushant on being asked to name a young actor she admired the most. She had conducted a Facebook live a few years ago when she was asked to name her favourite actor by a fan. She replied, “I believe (have heard) that Sushant was very very good in Dhoni, which just released. I met my friend Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) a few days back, who of course, was the director of Fitoor, which we did recently. And he said that he (Sushant) has done some amazing work.Congratulations there, to him.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was suffering from depression. He had delivered 10 films in his 8-year career including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

