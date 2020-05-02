Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘When I got married to Priyanka Chopra in 2014’: Man recalls his five minutes of fame

‘When I got married to Priyanka Chopra in 2014’: Man recalls his five minutes of fame

A man has revealed how he “got married” to Priyanka Chopra at an event and even shared a throwback picture as proof.

Updated: May 02, 2020 11:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra’s fans were in for a surprise on Friday when a man claimed he was the first one to marry the actor, though by mistake. Brandon Schuster, who introduces himself as a film and TV lover, shared a throwback picture with Priyanka after he garlanded her while welcoming her at an event and realised it was one of the rituals of a Hindu wedding.

Brandon shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “I got ‘married’ to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a ‘green carpet’ event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized ‘marriage’ in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day.” The incident was misreported by a section of the Indian media that year.

 

His reply came in response to American TV personality Chrissy Teigen’s tweet in which she asked, “Have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it’s so stupid..I would like to see it.”



A few fans laughed over the picture. A fan wrote, “Not exactly but haha.” Another commented, “nick is shaking” with several laughing emojis.

Also read: Salman Khan books Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda for a wedding?

Priyanka is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas and the couple resides in Los Angeles. The two had tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December, 2018.

Priyanka recently revealed Nick is teaching her to play the piano while self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an article written for Vogue, she shared how she and her husband have been passing time. She said that they have been encouraging each other to “sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
May 02, 2020 10:54 IST
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
May 02, 2020 10:23 IST
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
May 02, 2020 09:15 IST
Was comparing him to McGrath, Akram: Razzaq on calling Bumrah ‘baby bowler’
May 02, 2020 10:08 IST

latest news

Judge rules against US women’s soccer team in equal pay case
May 02, 2020 11:50 IST
Manipur black rice gets Geographical Indication tag
May 02, 2020 11:40 IST
Naseeruddin remembers Irrfan, he made ‘less hard-working actors’ envious
May 02, 2020 11:42 IST
These netizens are feeding strays in this new #PassTheFood challenge. Watch
May 02, 2020 11:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.