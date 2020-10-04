Sections
When Irrfan held an umbrella for wife Sutapa as they enjoyed a boat ride, see throwback pics shared by son Babil

Irrfan’s son Babil has shared some happy throwback pictures from a 2017 vacation. They show Irrfan and wife Sutapa enjoying a boat ride, with Babil playing a guitar for them.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Irrfan’s son Babil has shared a few pictures from their 2017 vacation.

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared pictures from their family vacation, when he played the guitar for his parents on a boat. Babil has been sharing old memories of his father, ever since the actor died earlier this year.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Babil wrote, “On boat for a unique audience. 2017.” The pictures show Babil wearing a sports jacket, with his hair tied in a bun and several bracelets on his wrist.

 

A third picture shows Irrfan and Sutapa sitting in the boat, along with a few others. Irrfan is also seen holding an umbrella over Sutapa’s head. Just like his son, he is also seen dressed in trendy casuals - printed shirt, red trousers paired with a cardigan and a knitted cap.

Babil often shares happy memories of his actor father, who passed away in April after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Last month, he had shared a picture with Sutapa along with a note. Addressing his late father, he wrote, “You told me to take care of her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did.” He then wrote about Sutapa, “Mamma. That light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan.”

Recently, the family had to explain to Irrfan’s well wishers and fans why his grave looked ‘unkempt’. Sharing a picture of his brother Ayaan watering the area, Babil had said in a post, “Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness.”

