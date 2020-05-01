When Irrfan Khan convinced Rishi Kapoor to spend night in desert, bribed him with ‘chicken and alcohol’

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has recalled fond memories of the late Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, whom he directed in D-Day. Advani spoke to Mumbai Mirror and narrated an incident from the set that he cherishes.

A scene involving both actors has been shared widely on social media, and crediting Irrfan for it, Advani said, “Today, a scene from my 2013 film, D-Day, flashes through my mind. Irrfan (Khan) looking at Chintuji, and laughing, amazed that they had finally managed to capture this much-wanted terrorist, despite their plans having failed. “I remember Irrfan urging me to let the camera continue to roll and what emerged was this moment of delicious irony.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor explains why he called Rishi Kapoor ‘James’, adds ‘he loved hearing that from me’

He continued, “We were shooting in the desert and while Irrfan and a lot of team bunked out in tents, Chintuji would drive two hours back to the hotel. He was averse to early morning shoots but there was this sunrise shot we had to shoot with him and he was refusing to comply, saying, ‘I’m an actor, not a doodhwala.’”

Advani remembered that it took Irrfan bribing Rishi with ‘chicken jungli and alcohol’ for him to stay in the desert. “It was a near-impossible feat in Kutch, but he delivered on his promise and I got my shot.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says Rishi Kapoor never lamented his condition, would say ‘routine visit to hospital, I’ll be back shortly’

Irrfan died on Wednesday, and Rishi died on Thursday, leaving the film fraternity in shock. D-Day was their only film together.

Advani had condoned Rishi’s death on Twitter, writing, “No one treated me with the respect an actor gives a director more than you did, that too being who you were. You were my friend sir. I’m sitting, remembering and just chuckling, laughing. Waiting for your booming voice to say “boy... make me one more drink!” He added, sharing a screengrab of a scene from D-Day, “At least one thing is for sure. There will be jashan in the heavens tonight.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more