When Jaya Bachchan praised daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai for her values

Jaya Bachchan has always shared a very special relationship with her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. She was unable to hide her happiness amid the countdown to her son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s wedding, and had given her a warm welcome on a public platform.

Days before Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding in 2007, Jaya had gone on stage to present an award at the Filmfare Awards and had taken the opportunity to welcome Aishwarya to the Bachchan family.

Jaya said on stage, “I am going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful, lovely girl who has great values, has great dignity and a lovely smile. I welcome you to the family, I love you.” Aishwarya became visibly emotional and teared up after Jaya’s speech.

Jaya had a similar reaction when Karan Johar had enquired about Abhishek’s soon-to-be bride on his chat show, Koffee With Karan in 2007. Jaya couldn’t hold back her smile and said, “She’s lovely, I love her. You know I have always loved her.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu: I was replaced because hero’s wife didn’t want me in the film

“I think its wonderful because she is such a big star herself. But when we all are together, I have never ever seen her push herself, I like that quality that she stands behind, she’s quiet, she listens and she’s taking it all in. Another beautiful thing is she’s fitted in so well. Not just into the family, but she knows that this is family, these are good friends, this is how one is supposed to be. I think she’s a strong lady, she has a lot of dignity,” she added.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for thirteen years and are parents to daughter Aaradhya. They recently celebrated Aaradhya’s ninth birthday at their residence.

Follow @htshowbiz for more