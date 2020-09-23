When Kajol revealed that daughter Nysa convinced her to do Dilwale: ‘I wanted to cry, I wanted to laugh’

Kajol, in an appearance on Anupam Kher’s chat show in 2015, revealed that her daughter Nysa convinced her to do Dilwale, which was her seventh film with Shah Rukh Khan. It marked Kajol’s return to acting after a five-year gap.

Narrating the incident, she said, “We are guilty all our lives that we’ve given birth to these kids, and haven’t been able to spend time with them. When Rohit came to offer me this film, my daughter jumped up. She said, ‘mumma you must do this film’.”

When Kajol asked Nysa why she wants her to work and stay away from her, Nysa had a heartbreaking response. Kajol said, “She turned around and said something amazing, and I wanted to cry, I wanted to laugh. I did not know what to do besides tell her that I love her.” Nysa had told Kajol, “Just because you love me doesn’t mean you can’t love something else.”

Nysa in a recent social media video spoke about the pressures of being born to famous actors. Talking about Kajol, she said, “I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter.”

Nysa studies in Singapore, but returned to India during the coronavirus lockdown. Kajol recently posted a picture of herself on social media, which she said was clicked by Nysa. “Just really missed wearing my sarees. So had a heyday doing this. Love the saree for all the subtle possibilities...... hmmm ! Another in house photographer.. this time my daughter,” she wrote in her caption.

