When Kapil Sharma asked Shah Rukh Khan what he’d do if wife Gauri walked in on him shooting a romantic scene

In an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017, actor Shah Rukh Khan was at his charming best when the host tried to tease him about performing romantic scenes that his wife could potentially see.

In a clip from the episode, shared by an online fan club of Shah Rukh’s, Kapil asks the actor how he’d react if his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, were to watch him perform a romantic scene. Kapil says he’s a fan of how Shah Rukh, known as the king of romance in Bollywood, grazes the necks of his heroines. Shah Rukh quipped that there’s a reason why he only shoots romantic scenes abroad, and never in India.

As famous as he is for his romantic roles, Shah Rukh had never kissed any of his co-stars, until Katrina Kaif in their film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. “I don’t feel at ease while doing romantic scenes when people are around, be it onlookers or crew members,” he told Hindustan Times years ago. “That’s the major reason behind my resistance to do such scenes in outdoor locations. I can never do a thing if I do not feel comfortable enough.”

He told Stardust in a 1992 article, “My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I’ll leave films…I mean I would go insane but for her. She’s the only thing I have…I love her body. I am hooked to her.”

On Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in 1997, when Gauri was asked if Shah Rukh had always been protective about her, she said, “It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think.”

