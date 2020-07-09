Sections
When Kapil Sharma said Ranveer Singh ‘humiliated’ him at wedding with Deepika Padukone. Watch video

In a throwback video doing the rounds online, Kapil Sharma narrates how he was humiliated by Ranveer Singh.

Kapil Sharma opened up about the time when Ranveer Singh humiliated him.

Kapil Sharma has made no secret of his crush on Deepika Padukone. When Ranveer Singh married her in November 2018, he did not miss the opportunity to rub it in the comedian’s face. On The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil once revealed that he was ‘humiliated’ by Ranveer when he went as a guest to his wedding reception. A video of the same is going viral online.

Kapil said, “Mere ko shaadi mein bulaake jo humiliate kiya hai na usne. Pata hai usne kya kiya? Aap toh thi nahi, uss taraf gayi thi guests se milne. Mere ko bulake kehta hai, ‘Dekh, Deepika le gaya main (He humiliated me so much after inviting me to the wedding. Do you know what he did? You were not there, you were attending to some guests on the other side of the room. He called me and said, ‘See, I got Deepika)!’”

Deepika laughed and said that what Kapil was saying was indeed true. He continued, “Aise karna chahiye? Mehmaan ko bulake (Should he have done this? After inviting someone as a guest)...”

 



Kapil is married to Ginni Chatrath and has daughter Anayra with her. In fact, when he introduced her as the woman in his life on Twitter, he quipped, “@deepikapadukone deepu... now m not gona miss u .. hahahahaha.. love always.”

 

Ranveer and Deepika were in a relationship for six years before they tied the knot in 2018. During an Instagram chat, he credited her for his achievements. He added that she kept him on track and did not let the pressures of being a movie star get to him.

“It’s my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and been with her since then. I think I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn’t have been there. I would have been lost,” he said.

