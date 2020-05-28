Sections
When Karan Johar said Kareena Kapoor once snubbed him at event: ‘I thought, how dare she behave like this with me?’

Karan Johar revealed in his autobigography, An Unsuitable Boy, that Kareena Kapoor Khan once snubbed him at a function.

Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan had a major fallout, back in the day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has Karan Johar to thank for her breakthrough in Bollywood -- she won hearts with her portrayal of the glamorous Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham after a spate of flops. The two have been close friends since then.

However, Karan and Kareena’s friendship hit a rough patch when he was casting for Kal Ho Naa Ho. The filmmaker wrote about their fallout and eventual patch-up in his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy.

“She asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time,” he wrote, adding that she was skeptical about Nikkhil Advani’s ability to deliver at the box office.

“The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same (amount of) money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’. I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she’s a decade younger than me,” he wrote.



 

Karan tried to extend an olive branch to Kareena at an event but was snubbed by her. “Then came a function, organized by the police, where I saw Kareena and gave her a semi-smile, but she looked away and so I looked away too. I thought, how dare she behave like this with me?” he said.

During the making of Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karan’s father Yash Johar was diagnosed with stage four cancer, and Kareena gave him a call as soon as she heard the news.

Karan and Kareena patched up and have been inseparable ever since. Now, their children -- Yash, Roohi and Taimur -- are friends too.

Meanwhile, Karan has cast Kareena in his ambitious directorial venture, Takht, which is set in the Mughal era. The film was supposed to go on floors earlier this year but has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

