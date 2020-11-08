When Karan Johar said Shah Rukh Khan overacted, was firmly with Team Aamir Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Karan Johar are the closest of friends in the film industry and have collaborated on multiple films together. However, there was a time when Karan was part of ‘Team Aamir’ and believed SRK ‘overacted’.

In his memoirs An Unsuitable Boy, Karan had remembered a time when Shah Rukh was just making a mark in the industry and he himself was a star kid obsessed with films. “Shah Rukh came in 1991, and I wasn’t a fan of his at all. Ironically, I liked him the least. But Apoorva (Mehta, Karan’s friend and now Dharma Productions’ CEO) did. I was Team Aamir and he was Team Shah Rukh. There were girls who were obsessed with Shah Rukh and there were people like me who were mad about Aamir.”

He said that the two would have passionate fights over who was better – Aamir or Shah Rukh. “I was not a Shah Rukh Khan fan because I thought he overacted. I didn’t like him in Deewana. And Apoorva used to say: ‘Aamir is so boring, what do you like about him?’ We had these fights about Aamir and Shah Rukh as if they were our relatives and we had to take up cudgels on their behalf. They were very passionate fights.”

Karan Johar went on to assist Aditya Chopra when the latter made Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which he played a small role too. He also cast Shah Rukh in his debut directorial, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which established his highly successful career in the industry. The two went on to work together in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Despite their ups and downs over the years, Shah Rukh and Karan have been friends and have supported each other. The two recently returned from Dubai where Shah Rukh was supporting his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Shah Rukh’s family and designer Manish Malhotra were also travelling with them.