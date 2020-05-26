Sections
Home / Bollywood / When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

Kartik Aaryan has shared a behind-the-scenes video that shows him getting ready for an event by the roadside. He also revealed that he borrowed his hairstylist’s tee for the event.

Updated: May 26, 2020 11:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here’s the story behind Kartik Aaryan’s look at Umang event last year.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has revealed how he changed clothes by the roadside for his live performance at the Umang event last year. He has shared a video on his YouTube channel and it shows him borrowing a t-shirt from his hairstylist, which the latter had been wearing all day and changing it on the road.

Kartik shared the behind-the-scenes video on his channel with the description, “Umang Award function performance went kickass but getting ready for it was much more fun.”

 

It opens with him getting his beard trimmed from his hairstylist, who is seen wearing a black t-shirt which Kartik wore for his dance performance. He then leaves for the event venue in his green Mini Cooper, stops midway and wonders what he’s going to wear on stage. He asks his hairstylist for his tee which has a scooter design on it and changes his clothes on road. He even says, “Khepcha ki momos ki khushboo aari hai mujhe (I can smell the momos of that stall).” A few policemen even spot him in between his changing session and he greets them with a handshake. He finally gets ready on the road and says “Aaj ka din ho gaya (it’s done for today).”



He is later seen teasing one of his female team members by throwing the smelly tee on her and she is running out of her van to avoid it. He finally goes on to pair the black tee with shimmery black trousers and a sparkling blue jacket and drives a bike to the stage.

Also read: Bhai Bhai: Salman Khan bats for Hindi-Muslim brotherhood in special Eid song. Watch

His fans were overjoyed to see such a side of the actor. A fan commented to the video, “That’s like a true desi guy, Asking tshirt from friends on last moment!” Another wrote, “So he literally changes his clothes on d road!!!!! I love ds man.” A viewer even revealed, “Actually when I saw u in red carpet. I wonder y u were wearing a t-shirt with motorcycle. But did not expect a back story like this. Loving this.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elon Musk, Grimes change their son’s name. Memes remain hilarious though
May 26, 2020 12:24 IST
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
May 26, 2020 12:20 IST
Kerala snake bite murder: Police to conduct post-mortem of carcasses of two snakes
May 26, 2020 12:12 IST
Fan asks Sonu Sood to reunite him with girlfriend, actor has witty reply
May 26, 2020 12:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.