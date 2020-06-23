Sections
Home / Bollywood / When Katrina Kaif said she admired Sushant Singh Rajput the most among young actors, this was his response

When Katrina Kaif said she admired Sushant Singh Rajput the most among young actors, this was his response

Katrina Kaif was once asked to name the young actor she admired the most and she said Sushant Singh Rajput. She said she admired his performance in MS Dhoni biopic.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Katrina Kaif had said Sushant Singh Rajput was very, very good in MS Dhoni - The Untold Story.

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the few actors who was considered for the role opposite Katrina Kaif in the film Fitoor. While the plans didn’t materialise, Katrina had named him as the actor she admires the most, post the release of his film MS Dhoni - The Untold Story.

Katrina had once conducted a Facebook live on her page during which a fan asked her to name a young actor she admired the most. She had replied, “I believe (have heard) that Sushant was very very good in Dhoni, which just released. I met my friend Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) a few days back, who of course, was the director of Fitoor, which we did recently. And he said that he (Sushant) has done some amazing work.Congratulations there, to him.”

 

When HT Cafe had approached Sushant for his reaction to Katrina’s praise for him, the actor had replied, “I hope Katrina watches the film soon, and feels the same [about my performance. I can flaunt about it in front of friends back in Delhi.”



Katrina had condoled Sushant’s death and shared a picture of him on her Instagram page. “Rest In Peace,” she wrote.

MS Dhoni - The Untold Story remains one of the best works of Sushant who stepped into the shoes of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the latter’s biopic. Recently, Australian cricketer Shane Watson took to Twitter to remember the actor and couldn’t stop raving about his performance in the Dhoni biopic. He wrote, “I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon.”

 

Former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More, who had trained Sushant for the role of Dhoni, had also told PTI, “He was really involved, he used to train just like a cricketer. He practised regularly for nine months for the role. He mastered Dhoni’s helicopter shot.”

Also read: Lalbazaar review: The Ajay Devgn-backed crime drama is as predictable as a Crime Patrol episode

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was suffering from depression. Besides MS Dhoni - The Untold Story, he is also known for his films such as Kai Po Che!, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi civic school students to be provided with masks made from turbans
Jun 23, 2020 11:31 IST
Coronavirus surge threatens poor nations exiting lockdown
Jun 23, 2020 11:21 IST
CGBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, here’s how to check
Jun 23, 2020 11:31 IST
Rupee rises 16 paise to 75.87 against US dollar in early trade
Jun 23, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.