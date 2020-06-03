When Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name Ranbir Kapoor’s biopic ‘Ladies Man’, had said ‘no one should think of dating Alia’

Mahesh Bhatt might be fond of daughter Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor but there was a time when he gave some honest answers about the Rockstar actor on Karan Johar’s show. Much before Alia and Ranbir made their relationship official, Mahesh had suggested ‘Ladies Man’ as a possible title for Ranbir’s biopic on the chat show Koffee With Karan.

On being asked to name Ranbir’s biopic during the rapid fire round, Mahesh came up with the title ‘Ladies Man’. Alia’s cousin Emraan Hashmi, who shared the couch with uncle Mahesh on the show, advised Ranbir to ‘Stop playing the ladies’ man stereotype’. Mahesh had also warned that no one should think of dating Alia, joking, “I will keep her locked.”

Talking about films, Mahesh was asked about the film he walked out of the last time and the filmmaker revealed it was Ranbir’s 2011 film, Rockstar. He also called the actor’s 2012 film Barfi as the most overrated film and went on to place Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan above Ranbir while naming them in order of acting ability.

Mahesh Bhatt had also called Sanjay Leela Bhansali an overrated filmmaker. Alia will be seen in Bhansali’s next project Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia and Mahesh are also working on their first film together, Sadak 2. However, on being asked about his opinion on remakes and sequels, the filmmaker had called them “money making devices”.

Sadak 2 features Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Alia, besides Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who had featured in the original. The film shoot was stalled due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

On being asked about what he thinks about Ranbir, Mahesh had told The Telegraph in an interview, “They’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out.”

