When Malaika Arora revealed the mature, sensitive way she dealt with divorce with Arbaaz Khan: ‘We’d just be better people’

Malaika Arora had once revealed a very mature way to handle a disintegrating relationship. The actor was speaking to Kareena Kapoor on her radio show What Women Want in 2019 when she talked about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika, who turns 47 on Friday, got married to Arbaaz in 1998. They have a son, called Arhaan. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2017.

The actor had told Kareena that such a big decision was not taken easily. Her loved ones and family asked her to reconsider her decision again and again but she knew what the right thing to do was. “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things,” she had said.

“We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” she had added.

“Nobody really encourages you to go right ahead. Even the night before the divorce, I had my family sit with me and ask me, are you sure? I heard this all along and perhaps rightly so because these are people who worry and care for you.”

Malaika said that a few even called her brave for going ahead with the divorce. “If you are in an unhappy marriage and that’s what you decide to do you should do it with a lot of dignity, self-respect. Don’t let anybody tell you that you are any less of a woman. With me, I could sense that a lot of people were like, how the hell did you pull it off?”

As for Arhaan, Malaika said, “I would much rather see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than we were in our marriage,” she said on the show, adding, “He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, ‘Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling.’”

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple, after many months of ignoring the reports of relationship, decided to make it official on Instagram. They now leave mushy comments on each others’ post regularly.

Talking about their decision to make the relationship official, Arjun had told Filmfare magazine last year, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

