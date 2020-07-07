When MS Dhoni told Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘You ask too many questions’

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni had been all praise for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who essayed him in his biopic titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. He had confirmed that Sushant managed to perform an “exact replica” of his famous helicopter shot, but lightheartedly complained that the actor asked him too many questions while prepping for the film. The cricketer is celebrating his birthday today.

Sushant and Dhoni had shared the stage at the trailer launch of the film. On being asked if he was nervous to see his life unfold on screen, Dhoni had said, “Sushant must be feeling more nervous because it was for him to show what he was feeling inside and make the audience believe him, for which he has really scraped me. He used to ask me about how did I feel at that time, how do I feel now. I told him, “yaar tum sawaal he poochhte rehte ho (you keep asking too many questions). In reality, we spent a lot less time together.”

He had added, “But the kind of effort he has put in the film because one of the essential part of the film was cricket. Of course, all of us play cricket but when you have to show it on screen, you have to learn certain things, especially cricket shots. He has hit the helicopter shot in the movie and it’s exactly like a replica. So Sushant has put a lot of effort.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s dialogue from Dil Bechara goes viral, fans flood Twitter with emotional memes

However, Sushant had made it clear that he wasn’t nervous but excited to step into the shoes of the former Team India captain. He had said, “There was more excitement than pressure. 2006- My family had reached MS Dhoni and I had clicked a picture with him. There are films where you end up being a very good actor but there are very rare films where you end up being a very good human being.”

The Dil Bechara actor had also shared a life lesson at the event: “We either dwell in the past or think about the future. But when you actually live in present, see everything with naked eyes and listen with your own years, it all feels very nice.”

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story marked the Bollywood debut of Kiara Advani and Disha Patani. It was also music composer Amaal Mallik’s first solo film. Talking about working with him, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “When we exchanged looks during the edits or screening, we both knew that our life is going to take a better turn. The respect and the credibility Sushant got as an actor and me as a musician.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more