When Parineeti Chopra said she loves Saif Ali Khan ‘a lot’, has already informed Kareena Kapoor about it

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor boasts of a huge fan following but is herself a fan of none other than Saif Ali Khan. She had even confessed of being in love with him, but from a distance.

The confession came on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show when Parineeti had arrived with Sidharth Malhotra to promote her 2019 film Jabariya Jodi. She played the role of a strong-headed girl who planned to abduct and then forcefully marry Sidharth Malhotra’s character, who was himself into the business of abducting and conducting forced marriages of men who demand dowry from the bride’s family.

Going by the theme of the film, host Kapil Sharma had asked Parineeti whom she would abduct if given a chance to abduct a man in real life. She had replied, “Bahut maar padne wali hai (I’m in a difficult situation). If I didn’t get a chance to meet someone and if I had to kidnap him, it would be Saif Ali Khan. Look, everything is safe. I’ve already told Kareena that I love Saif a lot. She is okay with it. It’s not like I’ll be actually abducting him. I maintain this love from some distance.”

A flirty Kapil had reacted to her in sarcasm, “Humse door wala hi karlo (Even I am okay with this kind of love from you). In my next birth, I want to be Saif Ali Khan.”

Parineeti had come close to starring in a film with Saif, in one of his productions, around 2014. However, the project couldn’t be finalised. We hope she gets to share the screen space with her crush soon.

Also read: RJ Anmol on pampering wife Amrita Rao during pregnancy: ‘Amrita is a princess, she deserves to be treated like that’

Parineeti was gearing up for the release of the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which had to be indefinitely postponed due to lockdown. She would be seen opposite her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor in the comedy drama. Her other film, The Girl on the Train, is also in post production but is yet to get a new release date.

The actor has now resumed work on the Saina Nehwal biopic and occasionally shares glimpses of her practice from the badminton court. She will be portraying the role of the ace shuttler.

Follow @htshowbiz for more