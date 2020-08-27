When Preity Zinta-Shah Rukh Khan recreated Julia Roberts-Richard Gere’s Pretty Woman poster, see throwback pic

Preity Zinta occasionally shares rare gems from her archives on Instagram. The actor has now shared a decades old picture from a photo shoot with actor Shah Rukh Khan on the picture sharing website.

Sharing the throwback picture, Preity wrote, “Look what I found in my old pictures @iamsrk Don’t ask me how I have this ... I just do #throwbackthursday #Ting.” While Preity is seen striking a pose in a short skirt and a vest, paired with thigh-high boots, Shah Rukh, looking dapper in a suit, leans on her and flashes his dimpled smile for the camera. ‘Pretty Woman’ can be seen running along the side of the photo shoot. It is a recreation of the 1990 poster of Hollywood film Pretty Woman, which featured Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

Her fans couldn’t stop gushing over the picture. A fan wrote, “Just waoo...looks like rachel from friends, but you are out own rachel. period.” Another commented, “Kal ho na ho is loveee.” One more wrote, “love this photo.”

Preity and Shah Rukh had appeared together in Kal Ho Naa Ho which also had a song titled Pretty Woman. The two worked for the first time in 1998 film Dil Se. This was followed by Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003, 2004 film Veer Zaara and 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Preity had once said on Twitter that Shah Rukh was the only actor who could make her cry. She had tweeted, “The only actor who can make me cray at the drop of a hat in an emotion scene is @iamsrk omg! I have cried in so many scenes with him.”

Preity is currently living with husband Gene Goodenough and her mother in the US. She often shares glimpses of her home workouts, her fun moments with her dog Bruno and how successful she is at gardening on Instagram. She was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. She also made a guest appearance in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

