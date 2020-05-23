Sections
When Priyanka Chopra and John Travolta danced to Tune Maari Entriyan, floored everyone with their moves. Watch

A throwback video from the 2014 IIFA Awards ceremony shows John Travolta and Priyanka Chopra dancing together to Tune Maari Entriyaan.

Updated: May 23, 2020 14:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra and John Travolta aced some desi moves at the IIFA stage.

IIFA Awards’ Facebook page is feeling nostalgic and has shared a throwback video back from the 2014 award ceremony which was also their most star-studded. From John Travolta to Kevin Spacey, IIFA invited some of the biggest Hollywood names for the event in Tampa, Florida.

The video shows how Priyanka Chopra pulled off an awesome performance with Travolta as he matched her every desi dance step. Even the audience -- including Parineeti Chopra and Hrithik Roshan -- seemed surprised at Travolta’s moves. Watch the video:

 

Priyanka first performed with Ranveer Singh to the hit song Tune Maari Entriyan from their film, Gunday. She then walked off the stage to bring Travolta back with her. He matched her every step and even gave the perfect expressions. It should not have been a shock to anyone considering how he was the star of films such as Grease and Saturday Night Fever.



Travolta even brought back some moves from his hit Quentin Tarantino film, Pulp Fiction. He did the ‘watch my eyes’ step that he and Uma Thurman made famous with the diner scene. “You are a sport, nobody could do that (dance) amazingly with no rehearsals,” Priyanka said about Travolta.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says he humiliated her in front of Manoj Bajpayee, makes excuses to avoid meeting his kids

Travolta also did the ‘Stayin’ Alive’ step with Hrithik Roshan on stage, when the latter presented him with the Outstanding Achievement in International Cinema Award. “This man (Hrithik) is brilliant. I am honoured and humbled to be here. I thank IIFA for this honour,” Travolta had said.

At the same ceremony, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan also got Kevin Spacey to do the Lungi Dance. That video has not aged as well.

