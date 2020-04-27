When Priyanka Chopra mixed up Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s names. See Ranveer’s reaction

It’s a mistake all Bollywood lovers have made at some point in their lives and so has Priyanka Chopra. It sure gets confusing to take the right name when talking about actors Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor and even Priyanka was once caught on camera getting it wrong.

During an interview with her Gunday co-stars Ranveer and Arjun Kapoor in 2014, the interviewer asked Priyanka if she has ever wanted to kill either of them. But she ended up mixing both their names and said she had indeed once wanted to kill ‘Ranbir Kapoor.’

Of course, Arjun had a tonne of fun at her faux pas and teased her relentlessly for it. “Badtameez,” Arjun called her while Ranveer said, “Oh what a Freudian slip!” Arjun added, “Baba from today you are anjaana and she is anjaani.”

Priyanka retorted, “At least I didn’t call you Arjun Rampal.” “That would be the day that our friendship breaks,” he told her.

Ranveer and Priyanka have worked together in Gunday, Bajirao Mastani and Dil Dhadakne Do. Meanwhile, she has worked with Ranbir in Anjana Anjani and Barfi.

Priyanka shares a good friendship with Ranveer, who even attended her wedding reception in Mumbai with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone in 2018. He said in an interview that Priyanka always tells him “Tu wo ladka hai jisko yakeen hi nahin ho raha hai ki wo star bann gaya. Jo aaj bhi bolta hai ‘mummy, main star bann gaya, dekho ye log meri photo lena chahte hain (You’re the guy who still doesn’t believe he’s a star, who still tells his mother excitedly whenever someone wants to take his picture).”

