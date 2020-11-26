When Ranbir Kapoor revealed the girl cried on his first date, told him ‘I don’t trust you’. Watch video

Actor Ranbir Kapoor once revealed the cute story of his first date at a terrace party when he was in Class 8. He said that the girl was crying in a corner and when he went to her to ask why, she told him that she did not trust him. He narrated this story on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ranbir said that when the sun was setting, he found the girl crying in a corner. “Main wahaan gaya, hero ke jaise, aur bola (I went there, like a hero, and asked), ‘Why are you crying?’ She said, ‘Because I don’t trust you.’”

The girl’s response left Ranbir stumped but he dealt with it the best way he knew. “Wahaan main kuch hakka bakka ho gaya. Mujhe pata nahi tha ki main kya bolun. Trust matlab kaise paaun? Toh maine seedha haath bahar nikaala aur bola (I was a little bewildered. I did not know what to say and how to gain her trust, so I stretched my hand out towards her and asked), ‘Now do you trust me?’ That was my first date,” he said.

When host Kapil Sharma asked Ranbir what happened next, he laughed, “Uske baad woh kabhi mere saath date pe nahi gayi (She never went on a date with me after that).”

Also read: Troll calls Taapsee Pannu ‘faltu heroine who doesn’t know acting’, actor’s savage reply wins the internet

Ranbir is currently in a relationship with actor Alia Bhatt. The two will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the first film of an ambitious planned fantasy trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia.

While the much-delayed Brahmastra will miss its scheduled release date yet again due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ranbir and Alia have been busy dubbing for the film. Earlier this month, they also shot some portions in Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more